George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to Reopen on July 1

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, which has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, July 1st.

Director Warren Finch says his staff has been hard at work during the shutdown.

“We’re excited to be reopening, it’s a very important part of our mission here at the Bush Library. Our staff has been very, very busy while we have been closed, and we see this as a return to normalcy,” said Finch.

Museum hours and capacity will be limited. Finch also says tickets will be purchased online.

“Those will be time ticketing, you can pick a time that you want to visit the museum so you are not waiting in line,” said Finch.

Click HERE to find more information and purchase tickets.

News release from the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum:

COLLEGE STATION: June 22, 2021 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is pleased to announce that it will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 1. While hours and capacity will be limited, visitors will once again be able to experience American and world history through the life and times of the 41st President.

“We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to the Bush Library and Museum,” said library director Warren Finch. “We know this year has been hard on a lot of people, and we are glad to be able to return to a bit of normalcy again. We have new temporary exhibits and can’t wait to see everyone in the museum.” While tickets are not on sale yet, they will be in the coming days on the library’s website, at Bush41.org.

There will still be several COVID-19 safety guidelines in place for visitors and staff. Museum guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance via the Bush Library and Museum’s website. These tickets will be timed to limit the number of people in the museum and to maintain social distancing. Unvaccinated visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in the building, but masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests.

The hours of operation will be reduced initially. The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the last tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m. Group size will be limited to 6 people. Visitors are encouraged to download the museum’s audio tour on their personal devices. School groups, group tours, and public programs will not be allowed at this time.

The museum will continue extra cleaning and sanitization of the facility each day. The Bush Library and Museum, along with its governing agency The National Archives and Records Administration, will continue to monitor local pandemic conditions to determine when the museum will be able to open full time. Visitors should continue to check the website – Bush41.org – for the latest updates about museum hours and ticket availability.