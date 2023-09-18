George & Barbara Bush Foundation Launches A Fundraising Campaign And Commemoration Of The Centennial Of The Birth Of George H.W. Bush

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation begins a one and a half year commemoration honoring the life and legacy of the 41st president leading to the centennial of his birth and the start of a $50 million dollar fundraising campaign to support the Bush Library and Museum and Texas A&M’s Bush School of government and public service.

The centennial celebration will include the June 2024 opening of the new museum building which the site of the Union Pacific 4141 locomotive honoring the president and a retired Marine One helicopter.

The building, called “The Pavilion”, is also an events venue and will have an onsite café.

The foundation’s website says the centennial campaign has raised nearly $28 million dollars towards the new building, increasing support for the foundation’s endowment, upgrading technology and exhibits at the library and museum, and expanding the Bush School’s endowed scholarship and program offerings.

News release from the George and Barbara Bush Foundation website:

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the centennial commemoration, 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush, honoring the 100th anniversary of George H.W. Bush’s birth. The centennial runs from June 12, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Throughout the next year and beyond, the Bush Foundation will host special programming to highlight President Bush’s extraordinary life and achievements. 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush will honor what would’ve been President Bush’s 100th birthday on June 12, 2024, with a three-day celebration from June 11 – 13, 2024, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station, Texas. A full schedule of events is coming soon with opportunities for Bush Alumni and the community.

“Dad’s inspiring example is ever before us, and the Bush Foundation is committed to the life-changing work he set in motion,” said Governor Jeb Bush, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bush Foundation.

As part of the centennial celebrations, the Bush Foundation will open The Pavilion, a new 29,000 square foot building at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, on June 12, 2024. The Pavilion will house a retired Marine One helicopter flown frequently by President and Mrs. Bush during their time in office, the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive which pays tribute to the life and legacy of President Bush, and an onsite café. The Pavilion will serve Bush Library & Museum visitors, faculty, students, and the public throughout the day and will be able to hold as many as 1,500 guests for events.

“We are honored to create a new space for future generations to come and learn more about the life and legacy of our 41st President, whose example of selfless service is needed now more than ever,” states Max Angerholzer, Chief Executive Officer, George & Barbara Bush Foundation. “The Pavilion is an exciting addition to the Bush Presidential Center. Many thanks to Chancellor Sharp and the Texas A&M Board of Regents for supporting our expansion efforts. We are grateful for the longstanding partnership we have with Texas A&M University.”

The Centennial Campaign: In conjunction with the centennial, the Bush Foundation recently launched a $50 million campaign to expand and boost the offerings at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum and The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The Centennial Campaign will:

– Fund the construction of The Pavilion for the Marine One helicopter and the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive with an onsite café.

– Increase support for the Bush Foundation’s endowment to continue unique and relevant program offerings for its constituents.

– Upgrade the technology and exhibits within the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

– Expand the endowed scholarship and program offerings of The Bush School of Government & Public Service.

“The Centennial Campaign’s goals represent the future that will keep the legacy of President Bush alive for many generations to come,” said Ryan M. Lance, chair of The Centennial Campaign and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConocoPhillips. “I am privileged to help lead this campaign and am excited to see the next generation of leaders that will be inspired to devote their lives to public service.”

Nearly $28 million has been raised to date. Lead gifts include significant support from ConocoPhillips, Trish and Dick Davidson, the Ed Rachal Foundation, the Flora Cameron Foundation, and the Fred and Marlene Malek Family. Special thanks to Union Pacific Railroad and the National Museum of the Marine Corps for displaying the 4141 Locomotive and a Marine One helicopter at the Bush Presidential Center.

To learn more about 41@100: The Centennial Campaign and ways to support, please contact Maddie Hillin at Madison.Hillin@Bush41.org or Stephanie Linder at Stephanie.Linder@Bush41.org.

About the George & Barbara Bush Foundation: The George & Barbara Bush Foundation strives to preserve the historic legacies of President and Mrs. Bush, primarily by supporting and promoting education and service-oriented programs at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum and The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. The Center creates unique and life-changing opportunities that bring together and connect world leaders, students, public policy experts, business executives, and current officeholders. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org.

About 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush: The George & Barbara Bush Foundation launched “41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush” in June 2023 to honor the 100th anniversary of George H.W. Bush’s birth. The centennial runs through December 31, 2024, and will feature a schedule of events for Bush Alumni and the community to celebrate the extraordinary life and achievements of President Bush. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org/41at100.