George And Barbara Bush Foundation, LBJ Foundation, & George W. Bush Presidential Center Part Of A First Ever Statement About The Political Future Of The United States

For the first time, a collection of presidential libraries, foundations, and institutes make a joint statement about the political future of the United States.

A letter posted Thursday on the website of the George W. Bush Presidential Center says in part that “Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people.”

Also supporting the statement are the George and Barbara Bush Foundation and the LBJ Foundation.

The statement also says “The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement.”

Click HERE to be directed to the statement from the George W. Bush Presidential Center.