Geczik Named to SEC Soccer Community Service Team

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In an annual effort to acknowledge the good works of student-athletes both on and off the field, the SEC announced its 2023 Soccer Community Service Team Wednesday. Senior Lauren Geczik was named to the team for her contributions to Texas A&M and the Bryan-College Station area.

Geczik has served as a team leader each of the last two years helping the Aggies raise nearly $40,000 for the Turn It Gold Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer.

She has recently been active both in Houston, volunteering at reading and match camps at Family Point Resources outreach center, and in Bryan-College Station working with kids in the gym, game room, art room and classroom at the Boys and Girls Club of Brazos Valley. Last spring, she provided services at Stratford High School Project Prom.

Earlier in her collegiate career, Geczik volunteered as part of National Women and Girls in Sports Day Elementary School Seminar and Texas A&M Soccer Free Youth Camps as well as beginning her work at the Boys and Girls Club.

She serves as a team captain in 2023, but injuries have limited Geczik to five matches, including one start. She also missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.

In her first two seasons in Aggieland, Geczik appeared in 34 matches, including 28 starts. She racked up 13 points on four goals and five assists. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week and was a member of the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week once in 2020, following a two-goal outing at Tennessee. Her Texas A&M soccer awards include Most Improved Player and “Farmer’s Fight” Perseverance Award in 2021.

The Houston native has been dominant in the classroom, earning CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2021 alond with earning SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll on multiple occasions.

Geczik joins a distinguished list of Aggies named to the SEC Community Service Team since Texas A&M joined the league, including Beth West (2012), Allie Bailey (2013, ’14), Sarah Shaw (2015, ’16), Haley Pounds (’17), Brittany Crabtree (’18), Olivia Ausmus (’19), the entire team (’20), Daria Britton (’21) and Ali Russell (’22).

This is the 19th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s soccer. All league-sponsored sports have selected a Community Service Team since 2004, with the concept beginning in 1994 with football.

Geczik and the Aggies close their 2023 regular-season Thursday at LSU with a chance to win the SEC Western Division.