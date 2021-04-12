Geczik and Sample Land SEC Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M soccer earned a pair of honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday as Lauren Geczik was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Karlina Sample earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The league recognized the duo for their excellence in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over No. 3 TCU. It marks the second SEC weekly accolade for Geczik, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week on October 26, 2020. It is the first weekly honor for Sample, who was tabbed SEC Co-Defender of the Year in November.

Geczik, a freshman from Houston, Texas, made the most of her lone shot of the game as she sent in a missile from 18 yards to account for the sole goal of the match. The goal snapped a 480-minute shutout streak for the Horned Frogs and the Aggies’ victory put a halt to TCU’s 10-match win streak.

Sample, a junior from Frisco, Texas, anchored an Aggie backline that stymied the Horned Frogs’ high-powered attack. The Maroon & White held TCU’s leading scorers Yazmeen Ryan and Grace Collins to just one shot-on-goal for the match. Texas A&M earned their eighth shutout of the season, limiting the Horned Frogs to three shots-on-goal.

Texas A&M heads into NCAA Tournament action with an 11-3-0 mark, including a share of their third SEC regular-season title behind a 7-1-0 league ledger. NCAA Division I Championship assignments are handed down on Monday, April 19 and the entire tournament will be played in North Carolina with action beginning on Saturday, April 27.