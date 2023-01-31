Gas Production Underway From Trash Buried At Twin Oaks Landfill

College Station’s mayor tells the city council that a new revenue stream has started at Twin Oaks landfill.

John Nichols reported during last week’s council meeting that gas produced by the compacted trash is being collected by a third party.

Nichols says the real income from environmental credits is expected to start around April of this year.

The estimated revenue of about $120,000 dollars a month will be used by the landfill operator, the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), which is jointly owned by the cities of College Station and Bryan.

Nichols says what he calls “public engagement” about the gas producing facility will take place later this year.

Click below to hear comments from John Nichols during the January 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.