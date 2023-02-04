Gas Odor In North Bryan Could Take Days To Disappear

A gas odor in north Bryan could take days to go away.

That’s according to the Bryan fire department’s Facebook page.

The source is a business on Texas Avenue about one mile north of Highway 21.

That is where a reclaimed natural gas pipe being processed for recycling is generating what is described as an “offensive odor”.

The BFD Facebook post stated the public is not in any danger. But firefighters also say if you suspect a gas leak on your property to call 9-1-1.

BFD reports it could take several days “to clean up the materials that are producing the offensive odor as quickly and methodically as possible”.

The cleanup operation involves BFD, unidentified gas officials, emergency management, and a private contractor.