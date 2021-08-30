Garcia smacks grand slam as Rangers pummel Astros in Lone Star Showdown

Adolis Garcia smacked Texas’ first grand slam in nearly two years as the Rangers rolled past the Houston Astros Sunday, 13-2 at Globe Life Field.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn had his best start with Texas, allowing two earned runs on six hits in 6.2 innings pitched.

The Rangers will look to build on their victory Monday when they welcome the Colorado Rockies to town at 7:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, Houston, which saw its four-game win streak snapped, will try to start a new one Monday evening when it visits the Seattle Mariners at 9:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.