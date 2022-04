Adolis Garcia smacked a three-run double in the bottom of the 8th and the Texas Rangers downed the Houston Astros Monday, 6-2 at Globe Life Field.

Houston actually led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 7th, but the bullpen was unable to hold on.

With the loss, the Astros fall to 7-9 while the Rangers improve to 6-10.

Game 2 of the Lone Star series is Tuesday night at 7:05 in Arlington. Broadcast is on Gospel 97.3 FM.