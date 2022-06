Luis Garcia and Phil Maton teamed up for an unprecedented two immaculate innings and the Houston Astros rolled past the Texas Rangers Wednesday, 9-2 at Globe Life Field.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher records three strikeouts on only nine pitches.

With the victory, the ‘Stros (39-24) clinched the series.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (29-33) have now lost two in a row.

They’ll head to Detroit Thursday night to visit the Tigers at 6:10 p.m.