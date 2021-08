Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night, 4-0 at Minute Maid Park.

With the victory, Baker and the ‘Stros break a 2-game skid.

They’ll wrap up their series with the Royals Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.