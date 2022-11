PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Rain put a damper on Game 3 of the World Series Monday night in Philadelphia.

The match-up between the Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed around 6:00 p.m. CST, a little over an hour before scheduled first-pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

The series, which is knotted up at one win a piece, is set to resume Tuesday night at 7:03 p.m. CST.

Broadcast will be Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.