Nothing doing for the Texas Rangers Wednesday afternoon, as they were done in by the Detroit Tigers, 5-3.

Kyle Gibson was saddled with his first loss of the year, surrendering five runs in 6.1 innings.

One bright spot for Texas was Joey Gallo, who smacked home runs No. 22 and No. 23 of the season.

It was announced earlier in the day that Gallo would be a participant in this year’s MLB Home Run Derby.