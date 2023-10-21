Future Interstates 14 And 214 Brought Up During Tuesday’s Brazos County Commission Meeting

The beginning and the end of Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting (October 17) dealt the location of the future Interstate 14 and I-214 loop.

During public comments at the beginning of the meeting, former Kurten mayor Ronnie Vitulli urged commissioners to oppose locating the interstates where it would negatively impact property owners in Kurten and Wixon Valley.

Commissioner Chuck Konderla, whose district includes where the interstates could be built, said those who have an opinion about the alignment should attend a TxDOT open house next Wednesday (October 25). The gathering is from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. in Bryan at Legends Events Center

Bryan is one of six locations where public meetings will be held about the interstates.

Click HERE for more information about the TxDOT public meetings regarding I-14 and I-214.

Click below to hear comments from the October 17, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.