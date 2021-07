The blockbuster bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been postponed after the former tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fight, which was set for July 24th in Las Vegas, has been pushed back to later in the year.

Fury and Wilder have met twice in the ring before; the first fight (2018) resulted in a split draw. The second (2020) in a 7th round TKO by Fury.