Fundraising Continues For New Memorial At College Station’s Veterans Park

The College Station city council received an update during their September 8 meeting about fundraising for a new memorial at Veterans Park.

Sherry Frisk said pledges for the Never Forget Garden veterans memorial has reached nearly $90,000 dollars of their $200,000 dollar goal.

The volunteer organization’s Facebook page has information about a fundraising walk and run that is taking place October 15 at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

