Fundraiser Established Following A Surprise Cancer Diagnosis For Brazos County’s Precinct One Constable

Fundraising is underway to assist Brazos County’s precinct one constable.

Jeff Reeves, who has been constable since March 2013, is hospitalized in Houston after learning he has kidney cancer that spread to his spine.

A longtime friend, Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez, said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs he had been with Reeves for a couple of nights a week and a half ago, when he learned the next day of Reeves’ diagnosis.

