Fun For All Playground Celebrates Phase Two

A community event is being held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the official opening of the Fun For All Playground’s second phase.

Werner Rose, who serves on the playground’s steering committee, says the free event include food and refreshments.

“It’s the first, we like to say, all-inclusive park in our community,” says Rose.

The event will also include a bicycle safety program, and Rose says the first 100 children to show up receive a free bike helmet.

“Representatives from the police department will be there talking about bike safety,” says Rose.

The event begins at 3 p.m. The official ribbon-cutting and recognition of sponsors begins at 4 p.m.

