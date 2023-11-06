Full Lineup For College Station’s First Christmas Parade And Entries Still Being Accepted For The Downtown Bryan Lighted Christmas Parade

The city of College Station’s first Christmas parade has reached its maximum number entries. That was announced by the city’s communications director, Colin Killian, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs. College Station’s Christmas parade is December 2nd, starting at 3:30 from Post Oak Mall, going west on Holleman, then south on Dartmouth past Southwest Parkway to Krenek Tap, then east to Central Park.

Christmas lights at Central Park will be turned on starting November 23rd. The city of College Station’s Christmas in the Park weekend is December 1-2 from six until ten p.m., again at Central Park.

Entries are still being accepted for the downtown Bryan lighted Christmas parade on December 7th. Caden Jones at the Destination Bryan tourism office says they have received 30 entries.

Jones also has reminders of downtown Bryan’s annual Lights On ceremony the evening of Friday, November 17th starting at six. That is followed by the city of Bryan’s holiday magic event at Sue Haswell Park the evening of November 30th.

