FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechologies Groundbreaking Of A $55 Million Dollar Biocorridor Addition

Groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning in person and virtually on a new building at the biocorridor’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) center.

Chief operating officer Gerry Farrell says the $55 million dollar, 65,000 square foot gene therapies facility will open next September with more than 90 scientists.

What FUJIFILM calls the advanced therapies innovation center is part of a $120 million dollar investment in the biocorridor.

FDB currently employs 360, with plans to add another 150 in the next 12 months.

And Dr. Farrell says they hope to start producing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the calendar year.

Click below for comments from Gerry Farrell from the groundbreaking program, followed by an interview with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Groundbreaking of a $55 million dollar addition at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies biocorridor campus” on Spreaker.

News release from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, viral vaccines and gene therapies, held a virtual ground-breaking ceremony on August 19, 2020 to signal the start of its Advanced Therapies Innovation Center construction project. The $55M USD building is part of previously announced investments by FUJIFILM Corporation.

The 60,000 square foot building will house dedicated process development and innovation laboratories to support advanced therapy projects. The building will be part of a 22-acre land parcel acquired by FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies from Lake Walk in June 2020. The laboratories will have BSL-2 capabilities with state-of-the-art upstream, downstream and analytical development technologies. The building will triple the sites’ advanced therapies process development capabilities. It is expected that this new building will bring approximately 100 jobs to the College Station area.

The event was virtually attended by College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, County Judge Duane Peters, City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, developer Spencer Clements from William Cole Companies, and Mike Gentry, board chair for the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

“We remain committed to provide leading, future proofed end-to-end gene therapy solutions, from pre-clinical to commercial launch. This is aligned with core purpose to be a Partner for Life as we support our customers in the advancement of tomorrow’s medicines,” said Dr. Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas.

The Advanced Therapies Innovation Center is expected to be operational by fall 2021.