Friday Night Gunfire At Texas A&M’s Hensel Park & Near The Becky Gates Children’s Center

Texas A&M police responded Friday night to gunfire at Hensel Park and near the Becky Gates Children’s Center.

A UPD officer arriving at the park found a man who was hit in the right shoulder and stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital. The UPD arrest report did not indicate what led to the first round of gunfire.

Then the officer heard more gunfire and responded to the children’s center. That’s where a deputy constable avoided four shots while approaching the gunman.

22 year old Joshua Wynn of Universal City, east of San Antonio, remains jailed with no bond set as of Saturday morning following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a public servant.