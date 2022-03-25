Free Community Health Fair on Saturday

The Brazos County Health District in partnership with the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Houston Galveston is hosting a Spring into Community Care Health Fair on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

Jacquita Johnson, an Albert Schweitzer Fellow and master’s student at Texas A&M University School of Public Health, says they will have COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, but other health issues stemming from the pandemic will be addressed with various workshops and classes.

“Hunger is definitely one of those big issues and when you are hungry, it comes with a whole host of other health issues down the line, so I think that is one of the more immediate needs” says Johnson.

Johnson says mental health is also something many people are struggling with.

“We do have an organization that will be focusing on mental health because it has impacted everyone,” says Johnson.

This free community event will also include health screenings, exercise and cooking classes, and health and social service vendors.

The event is Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

