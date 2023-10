C-STEP Program Coordinator, Marivel Sanchez, visits with WTAW’s Mikaylee Supak about the Texas Cancer Screening, Training, Education, and Prevention free services regarding breast, cervical, lung, liver, and colorectal cancer that are offered to low-income, uninsured, and/or underinsured community members of the Brazos Valley Region.

Listen to “C-STEP Services for Community Members of the Brazos Valley Region” on Spreaker.