Franklin Woman Finishes Appearance In The Brazos County Courthouse With Another Trip To Jail

A Franklin woman who made an appearance in the Brazos County courthouse on a charge of stealing 111 items from the west Bryan Wal Mart on March 23 went from the courtroom to jail.

23 year old Makayla Boesch was arrested last Thursday on a warrant charging her with a theft that took place in February.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, when Boesch was searched at the jail, detention officers found what is believed to be methamphetamine.

On Friday, Boesch was released from jail for the third time in five months after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.

Online records indicate Boesch’s next appearance in a Brazos County court at law on taking merchandise from Walmart, valued at $1,280.03, is May 5.