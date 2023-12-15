Franklin Lions HS Football Falls in State Title Game

The Franklin Lion’s quest for a third straight Class 3A Division I state championship fell short yesterday in a loss to Malakoff.

The Lions lost 14-7 Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. It was the first state championship in school history for Malakoff.

Franklin Head Coach Mark Fannin said after the game that this is how a state championship should be played, but someone has to lose. The Franklin senior class finished with a 58-5 varsity record. The Lions finished state runner-up in 2020 and won the state titles in 2021 and 2022.