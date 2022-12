Franklin High Football is headed back to the state championship game for the third straight year.

The Lions rolled past the Edna Cowboys Thursday night, 41-13 in the 3A Division I Semifinals in Katy.

They advance to face Brock next Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Meanwhile, the Burton Panthers saw their tremendous season come to an end Thursday, falling to top-ranked Mart, 41-14 in the 2A Division II semifinals in Round Rock.