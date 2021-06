Franklin was the big winner on Day 1 of the State 7-on-7 championships, going 3-0 in Division III Pool Play at Veterans Park and Atheltic Complex in College Station.

Hearne went 2-1, as did Lexington.

All three will be back in action on Friday.

Meanwhile, the big schools kick-off things off with College Station taking part in Pool E and A&M Consolidated competing in Pool 0 Friday afternoon.