Franklin Football falls to Canadian in State Championship

The Franklin High School football team suffered a heart-breaking loss Thursday, falling to Canadian, 35-34 in the 3A Div. II State Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Lions grabbed their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter, when Seth Spiller found Braden Smith on a 37-yard halfback pass with 1:02 remaining.

However, the extra point try was no good, and it took Canadian all of two plays to score on the ensuing drive, as Josh Culwell hooked up with Reagan Cochran on a 52-yard pass with 28 seconds left.

The Warriors’ extra point try was true and their defense then squashed a last-ditch effort by Franklin, sacking signal-caller Marcus Wade for the final play of the game.

With the loss, the Lions wrap up the season at 12-3.