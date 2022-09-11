Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash

The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne.

The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle she was in was struck by a wrong way driver on Highway 79 near the north junction of Highway 6.

Smith died at the scene, as did her eight year old son and the driver of the other vehicle.

Original story, September 8, 2022:

A Hearne woman and one of her two children are among three people who died in a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne.

DPS reports a Jeep going north on Highway 79 near Highway 6 crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, 28 year old Brittany Smith of Hearne was killed, along with here eight year old son.

Smith’s nine year old daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep, 19 year old Lainy Burnett of Emory in northeast Texas, was also killed.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to catch fire.