Fourth Local Arrest Of Houston Area Men In Three Months For Stealing Or Attempted Theft Of Catalytic Converters

Since December 21st, 12 Houston area men have been arrested by Bryan, College Station, or Texas A&M police for stealing or attempting to steal catalytic converters.

The latest was a trio of a family members who were caught by Bryan police around 2:30 Monday morning in the parking lot of Z Islander apartments off Wellborn Road.

The trio is accused of taking a converter from another location in Bryan, possessing two reciprocating saws as a criminal instrument, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Jailed without bond on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and felony theft are 51 year old Henry Hampton, his 21 year old son Henry Hampton, and Henry’s 19 year old cousin Dearmondre House. Bonds were set at $5,000 on each count of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

The 51 year old is also being held on a warrant from Bexar County accusing him of violating probation on an A-T-M theft conviction.

The stolen converter was returned to its owner.