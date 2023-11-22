Fourth DWI Conviction Results In A 35 Year Prison Sentence

A Bryan man’s fourth DWI conviction brings a prison sentence of 35 years.

45 year old Antonio Oldham reached a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office that also includes evading arrest during a high speed chase during the same incident in August of 2020.

Prosecutors say Oldham’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit at .100.

The sheriff’s office arrest report stated Oldham’s S-U-V was clocked at 101 miles per hour on the freeway and nearly collided with an ambulance and several other vehicles.

The chase ended when the S-U-V drove in between apartment buildings and struck a vehicle in a parking lot.

Prosecutors also say Oldham’s criminal history includes trips to prison for burglary and theft.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On August 9, 2020, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a vehicle driving dangerously on Highway 6.

When deputies located the vehicle at around 5:00 p.m., it was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued on Highway 6, passing other vehicles on the road at a high rate of speed.

After exiting Highway 6, the defendant continued to drive dangerously through the parking lots of the Post Oak Mall and the Grand Apartments. When confronted with a dead end in the apartment complex, the driver jumped the curb and drove between two of the apartment buildings.

The driver then fled on foot after crashing the vehicle, which was found to contain several open containers of alcoholic beverages. Deputies continued the chase on foot and apprehended the driver, who was identified as Antonio Oldham.

Based on the presence of alcohol in the vehicle and the defendant’s performance on the standard field sobriety tests, deputies obtained a search warrant for a sample of the defendant’s blood. Later analysis of the sample revealed that the defendant had a blood alcohol content of 0.10, which was still above the legal limit four hours after the initial pursuit.

The defendant’s criminal history included multiple convictions and prison trips for driving while intoxicated, burglary of a habitation, and theft.

Assistant district attorney Ryan Golden issued the following statement: “The defendant chose to put many innocent lives in danger by his reckless and dangerous driving on Brazos County roads. His decision to drive drunk and flee from law enforcement could have cost someone their life. This sentence reflects the serious consequences warranted by this kind of behavior.”