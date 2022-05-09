Fourth Arrest In Six Days Of A Parent On Crimes Involving Their Children And An Arrest After A Stranger Enters A College Station Apartment

For the fourth time in six days, local law enforcement arrest a parent on charges related to their children. Bryan police report a three year old and an almost two year old were placed in CPS custody after they were seen last Thursday morning running around by themselves in the roadway near Sims and 31st. It is the 17th time in 15 years that 51 year old Kip Burns Jr. of Bryan has been booked in the Brazos County jail. He remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000 dollars on charges of child endangerment and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Two women living in a College Station apartment report a man forced his into their upstairs balcony at two in the morning on Sunday. A College Station police officer confronted the suspect as he was walking out of the apartment with a suitcase, bedspread, and a backpack. According to the CSPD arrest report, the suspect dragged an officer as he was leaving the apartment…resulting in the officer going to the hospital for treatment of abrasions to both knees and their right elbow. Other officers caught the man after he tripped while running away. 25 year old Coulter Smith of San Antonio is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $33,000 dollars following his arrest for criminal trespassing, assaulting an officer, two counts of evading, and possessing T-H-C.