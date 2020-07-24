Fourth Arrest In Five Months For An 18 Year Old Bryan Man

An 18 year old Bryan man awaiting trials on misdemeanor charges following arrests in March, May, and June is now accused of making a terroristic threat in the drive-thru of a Bryan fast food restaurant.

Bryan police responded during the midnight hour Wednesday to Jack In The Box at Boonville and the freeway. That’s after a drive thru customer reported seeing a man with a gun and hearing him say he was going to shoot those in the next car that pulls up.

The first officer who arrived found three men at the drive thru speaker box. The customer identified the man who made the threat.

Then an officer found on the ground what turned out to be a cap gun that looked like a 22 caliber semi automatic pistol.

That led to the arrest of Treyvone Mosley. He was out on bond following arrests in two criminal trespassing cases and a charge of being one of two men accused of taking 238 items from the west Bryan Walmart on March 14th.

Mosley was released from jail on the terroristic threat charge after posting a $1,500 dollar bond.