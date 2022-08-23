Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 6 North Of Navasota Kills One And Injures One

A four vehicle crash on Highway 6 in southern Brazos County Monday afternoon killed one driver and injured a second driver.

DPS reports a northbound S-U-V near the FM 2154 exit attempting to change lanes struck a car and then a pickup.

The northbound car went through the median and struck a southbound car head-on.

The driver of the southbound car, from Sugar Land, was killed.

The driver of the northbound car was taken to a B-C-S hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The drivers of the Jeep and the pickup were not injured.

News release from the Texas department of public safety:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 6, near Farm-to-Market 2154.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma were traveling northbound. A 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound.

The 2021 Jeep attempted to change lanes, struck the 2022 Dodge, and then struck the 2022 Toyota. This caused the Dodge to cross over the center median and into the northbound lanes traveling south, hitting the 2005 Toyota head-on.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota, Wenjun Li, 53, of Sugarland, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliot.

The driver of the 2022 Dodge, Jesus Sic, 21, of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health and treated for his injuries.

The drivers of the 2021 Jeep and 2022 Toyota were not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.