Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit

A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at Villa Maria and Carter Creek.

One of the drivers was quoted in the arrest report as telling an officer the other vehicles stopped and he hit them.

The breath samples measured .263 and .266.

52 year old Thomas Pawelek III of Bryan, who was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction, is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.