Four Vehicle Collision That Closes Highway 30 Kills One And Injures Two

One person died and two were taken to the hospital following a four vehicle collision that closed Highway 30 Friday afternoon between William D. Fitch and the Navasota River.

DPS reports a westbound pickup and trailer that was stopped and partially off the highway was struck from behind by a dump truck.

Also involved in the collision were a SUV and a pump truck.

The driver and the passenger of the stopped pickup, who were both standing outside, were struck. The driver, who was killed, was identified as 32 year old Jose Luis Cardoza of Bryan.

The passenger who was outside the pickup and the driver of the SUV were taken to Bryan/College Station hospitals in serious condition.

The drivers of the dump truck and the pump trucks were not injured.

The crash, which was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday, closed Highway 30 until 7 p.m.