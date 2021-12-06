Four Texas A&M Police Officers Remove Student From A Classroom And College Station Police Arrest On A Disorderly Conduct Charge By Obnoxious Odor

A Texas A&M student is out of jail following her arrest last Friday after she refused to leave a classroom. Four UPD officers responded to the Gilchrist Building after a professor wanted a student removed from their classroom for disrupting classmates who were taking an exam. 23 year old Arlene Orozco of Katy was arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. According to the arrest report, Orozco refused to stop swinging her arms and kicking her legs in the classroom. And outside the building, she is accused of trying to run away while being escorted to a patrol vehicle then trying to get out of the vehicle. Orozco was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.

Saturday night arrests for College Station police in the Northgate district includes a charge of disorderly conduct by obnoxious odor. The CSPD arrest report stated a driver spun the tires of his car long enough to generate enough tire smoke that officers received a report of an electrical fire. The arresting officer wrote the “noxious odor replaced all ambient smells of the Northgate district.” And several people in a nearby parking lot were coughing from the smoke. The driver, 39 year old Sonny Hofstetter of College Station, was released from jail on his promise to make court appearances.