Four Sunday Night Crashes In Bryan/College Station Lead To DWI Arrests

Four drivers involved in crashes Sunday night in Bryan/College Station that led to DWI charges were released from jail Monday after posting bond.

College Station police responded to what turned out to be a four vehicle crash at University and Spring Loop. According to the arrest report, an eastbound pickup on University ran a red light and struck three vehicles. Before that, witnesses reported seeing things being thrown out of the driver’s window before the pickup crossed the median and struck the other vehicles. No injuries were mentioned in the arrest report. The driver who was arrested was identified as 30 year old David Cody Harris of Maud Texas.

In one of three arrest reports from Bryan police, a citizen tells BPD officers he was following a car that was driving through yards near Fannin elementary school. That led to the arrest of 27 Carlianne Swint of College Station for DWI with two prior convictions.

On Harvey Mitchell Parkway north of Leonard Road, a College Station man is accused of rear ending a vehicle. Then the pickup driven by 35 year old Matthew Ramos flipped and hit numerous trees. The other driver told a BPD officer and a DPS trooper that Ramos got out of the truck and went into a wooded area, which is where he was found.

And at North Texas and Old Hearne Road, 35 year old Francisco Ortiz-Hernandez of Bryan was arrested following a collision of his car and a SUV. Ortiz told officers he had the green light. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News there were no unbiased witnesses and/or cameras to confirm. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.