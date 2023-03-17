Four Recent Arrests On Property Crime Charges

A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting nine trials on charges of property crimes, is now accused of using a stolen debit card last November. 24 year old Deshannon Devon Pierce told College Station police according to his arrest report that he did not remember where he got the debit card to pay for $251 dollars in merchandise. Pierce is awaiting five trials on felony charges of using stolen debit or credit cards and four trials on misdemeanor vehicle burglary charges. As of March 17, Pierce is held in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000 dollars.

A Bryan woman’s 16th visit to the Brazos County jail follows her arrest by Bryan police on using a stolen debit card to make four purchases. BPD arrest reports states one of the four unauthorized purchases was $579 dollars to a local bonding company. Three other times, the card was used to withdraw from ATM machines, a combined total of $605 dollars. Online records show 30 year old Sharell Davis is also being held on a drug possession charge from last year. As of March 17, Davis is held in lieu of bonds totaling $34,000 dollars.

A former employee of a local moving company denies to Bryan police that he used his former employer’s gas cards after he quit. 56 year old Rodney Steven Washington of Bryan was arrested for using the credit card five times last October and November to buy $739 dollars of fuel for his personal vehicle. BPD arrest reports cited video recordings from the same gas station. In a separate case, BPD arrested Washington for cashing $14,000 dollars of bad checks last year. Washington, who returned to jail for the 23rd time since 1988, was released after posting bonds totaling $40,000 dollars.

College Station police respond Wednesday morning just after 11 to the report of a man on top of a postal service truck in the Castlerock neighborhood off Fitch near Arrington. According to the CSPD arrest report, the man ordered the postal worker to run him over. The man told the responding officer that he had ingested methamphetamine and marijuana. The officer then learned about a vehicle burglary in the same neighborhood and watched video taken by a witness that showed the man entering the vehicle and putting on sunglasses that were stolen. That led to the arrest of 42 year old William Tisdale of Iola. Tisdale, who is in the Brazos County jail for the 17th time since 2001, remains held as of March 17 in lieu of bonds totaling $5,300 dollars.