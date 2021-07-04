Four Power Outages During The Holiday Weekend

BTU responded to a pair of power outages during the holiday weekend that were caused by trees falling into electric lines. One was Sunday morning, affecting approximately 300 customers for almost two hours in the Sandy Point Road area. Friday afternoon, BTU’s social media reported approximately 1,200 customers were without power for about one hour after a tree fell into a line along Rosemary Drive.

College Station Utilities reported two power outages during the weekend. From the city’s social media, a Friday night outage at an unreported location affected 1,100 customers for about three hours. The cause was not released. Saturday afternoon, 1,600 CSU customers…generally north of Harvey Road…were knocked out as long as five hours after lightning struck a primary line.