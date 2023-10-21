Four People Shot In A College Station Parking Lot

College Station police is looking for those responsible for shooting four people early Saturday morning.

CSPD’s Facebook page states all of those who were shot were taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Officers heard what was described as “a volley of gunshots” from a parking lot near the Knight Club on Texas Avenue south of Southwest Parkway.

The gunfire followed officers detaining someone accused of waiving a gun near the gunfire at the KFC restaurant.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.