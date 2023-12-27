Four Of The Christmas Weekend Arrests By Local Law Enforcement

A Fayette County woman spent Christmas Eve night in the Brazos County jail. That is after 44 year old Angela Pearson of LaGrange was arrested for robbery from the College Station Dillard’s store, evading arrest from multiple people, and a Fayette County warrant for possessing a controlled substance. The arrest report from an off duty Brazos County sheriff’s deputy working security said Pearson broke free from his hold and ran outside to her vehicle. A store manager assisted the deputy in getting Pearson’s keys. And a College Station police officer assisted the deputy in restraining the woman. Nine clothing items valued at $660 dollars were recovered. Pearson was released from jail Christmas Day after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.

Christmas night for multiple Bryan police officers included spending time in the area of Texas and Villa Maria. First, BPD arrest reports say it took 74 minutes for a man to leave his barricaded car in the parking lot of the Tejas Center after it struck a concrete block. 32 year old Christopher Farquer of Bryan was arrested for violating a protection order from a prior arrest for family violence assault causing bodily injury, DWI, and evading arrest. After that incident, BPD officers arrested three people for soliciting money in the intersection of Texas and Villa Maria. Two of the three, from Colorado, were taken to the Brazos County jail.

A 17 year old is moved from Brazos County juvenile detention to the adult jail. Shemon Davis of Bryan was arrested Christmas Eve on a charge assaulting another juvenile detention inmate. According to the arrest report from a sheriff’s deputy, the victim said he was struck him multiple times in the face and head after he did not give Davis his candy because Davis and a third inmate were bullying him.