Four McAllen Men Arrested For A College Station Apartment Burglary And Assault After Four Others Were Arrested By Mistake

College Station police (CSPD) arrest four men for their part in an apartment burglary and assault in December 2023.

That’s the month after the wrong suspects were arrested.

The newest CSPD arrest reports do not make a reference to the four who were initially taken to jail January 23rd.

A CSPD detective was assigned to a new investigation January 30th.

CSPD arrest reports refer to surveillance video in the hallway of a Northgate district apartment building.

Around a quarter of three in the morning last December 2nd, there is an altercation in the hallway between the victim and several people. While a woman attempts to de-escalate the confrontation, the victim is struck outside his apartment. Then a group of men enter the apartment and continue hitting the victim. The victim sustained two swollen and bruised eyes and a swollen jaw.

One of the four who was arrested last week told the detective that the assault came after he felt threatened after the victim pushed a friend and flipped the friend’s hat. A second of the four men who was arrested told the detective the confrontation “could have deescalated and it shouldn’t have happened but it did.”

The four who were arrested last week are from McAllen.

19 year old Alan Gonzalez, 19 year old Alek Gonzalez, 18 year old Ivan DeJesus Velazquez, and 18 year old Nicholas Arevalo are all out of jail after each posted a $25,000 dollar bond.

Assistant Brazos County district attorney Jessica Escue says the arrest records of the first four will be expunged.

CSPD’s chief has not responded to requests to provide a statement and/or be interviewed about what happened.

