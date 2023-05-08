Four Local Law Enforcement Agencies To Share A New Tactical Rescue Response Vehicle

A specialized law enforcement tactical rescue vehicle will be shared by the cities of College Station and Bryan, Texas A&M, and Brazos County.

The Bryan city council was the last approval required in an interlocal agreement for the $320,000 dollar vehicle.

Before the unanimous vote, Bryan police chief Eric Buske was asked multiple questions.

Buske described the custom built unit as a “pregnant S-U-V” that is covered with heavy armor to withstand rifle shots.

The chief said “the most common place it’s going to be used is a standoff when there’s bullets being fired, or you have a sniper that’s trying to take shots”, and “they’ve used to rescue an officer who has been trapped by gunfire.”

The vehicle will be located in College Station.

Buske was asked about co-branding the vehicle with the participating agencies.

