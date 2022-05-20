Four Local Gunfire Incidents In A 16 Hour Period

Local law enforcement have responded to four gunfire incidents in a 16 hour period.

Friday just before 6 p.m., Bryan police responded to a “shooting investigation ongoing near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood. Multiple officers on scene.”

Bryan police report a seven year old in a car is hit by gunfire. According to BPD social media, the child was treated at the scene for a minor injury and released. This took place Thursday around 11 p.m. in the area of East MLK and Military Drive. BPD investigators do not believe the vehicle was the intended target of the gunfire. No arrests have been announced. Anyone with video or any information is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300.

College Station police reported an argument outside a Northgate district bar at closing time Friday morning resulted in someone firing a gun into the air at the Coyote parking lot. No one was struck. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Friday just after 10:30 a.m., Bryan police went to a report of gunfire on Poplar Circle, off Finfeather Road north and west of Midtown Park. One one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to BPD social media, the gunfire followed an argument between roommates. The victim’s roommate, 43 year old Jason Bryant Franklin, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online records state this is the 25th time Franklin has been booked in the Brazos County jail since July of 1996. As of Friday afternoon, no bond had been set on the new charge.