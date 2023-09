A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reach a plea agreement in four criminal cases between August of 2020 and November 2022.

30 year old Ziquarius Webber was sentenced to a total of four years for stalking, assault causing bodily injury, and violating a protection order twice.

Each of the four cases involved a different victim.

Webber was given credit for time served.

And he has no right to appeal the convictions or the punishment.