Four Agencies Involved In Bringing A Bryan Man Back From Mexico To Face Sexual Assault Charges

October marks five years since a joint investigation began of a Brazos County sexual assault victim that started when they were in elementary school and continued past the victim’s 18th birthday.

On Wednesday, a Bryan man was booked into the Brazos County jail after being extradited from Mexico.

48 year old Luis Marroquin, who had spent five years in Mexico, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $420,000 dollars and a hold for federal immigration authorities.

Agencies involved in the investigation were the Brazos County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices, the FBI, and the U-S Attorney’s office.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

In October of 2017, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office began a sexual assault investigation in which Luis Manuel Marroquin was the suspect for two counts of Prohibited Sexual conduct, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mr. Marroquin discovered he was under investigation, and he fled to Mexico, where he remained for 5 years.

Following the joint efforts of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Marroquin was arrested in Mexico, and extradition was granted to have him brought back to the United States.

On August 31st, 2022, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation transported Mr. Marroquin back to the United States, and deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office have taken Mr. Marroquin into custody.

This was a lengthy investigation that spanned over a period of 5 years.

This involved the cooperation of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Through these combined efforts, Mr. Marroquin is now in custody and awaiting trial for these charges.