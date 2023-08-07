Foster Selected to Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

NEW YORK – Texas A&M football’s Bryce Foster was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, announced Friday by the Rimington Trophy committee. The trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

Foster has started 16 games at center during his first two seasons in Aggieland, including 12 as a freshman and four in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury.

In 2021 he was named to The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team and FWAA Freshman All-America Team, as well as the SEC All-Freshman Team. Foster helped anchor an offensive line that cleared the way for one of the nation’s most productive running back tandems, with Isaiah Spiller and De’Von Achane each rushing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

A two-sport athlete, Foster has showcased his strength and athleticism as a member of the Aggie track & field team during the spring semesters. Foster holds two all-time top 10 shot put records, including the fifth-best outdoor mark at 64’8.75” and sixth-best indoor toss at 61’7.75”. He finished his freshman season as a top-four qualifier out of the NCAA west regional before placing 21st to earn NCAA Honorable Mention accolades at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.

The Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.

Foster and the Aggies begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field against New Mexico with kickoff set for 6 p.m.