Fort Bend ISD says no In-Person Extra-Curricular Activities to Start Fall 2020

Houston-area school district Ft. Bend ISD says it will begin the Fall 2020 Semester “100% online” and will hold no in-person extra curricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures. No in-person extracurriculars will occur during this period of distance learning. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) July 14, 2020

One of the district’s high schools, Ft. Bend Bush, was scheduled to play College Station on September 5th.