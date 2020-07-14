Fort Bend ISD says no In-Person Extra-Curricular Activities to Start Fall 2020

July 14, 2020 Zach Taylor

Houston-area school district Ft. Bend ISD says it will begin the Fall 2020 Semester “100% online” and will hold no in-person extra curricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the district’s high schools, Ft. Bend Bush, was scheduled to play College Station on September 5th.