Former Tow Truck Driver Is Arrested On Charges Of Illegally Selling His Car Two Times

College Station police arrest a former tow truck driver on charges of trying to sell his car twice through illegal means.

CSPD arrest reports say 29 year old Jeremiah Trevino, whose hometown was not listed in jail records, wanted to get rid of his 2015 Challenger because he could drive a tow truck home because he was on-call.

Trevino is accused in June of 2022 of having someone take over his car loan payments without getting permission from the bank that held the loan. The arrest report described the charge as fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.

In July of 2022, Trevino is accused of selling the same car for $2,500 dollars, then driving away while the buyer was preoccupied. He was charged with felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars.

Trevino, who was booked June 7, was released the following day after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.